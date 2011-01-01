The Turntable
Immerse Yourself in a Culinary Forward, Casual, Small Plate Eatery and Vinyl Listening Space.
The Turntable
At The Turntable , we believe that food is meant to be shared and enjoyed with others. Artistically driven, locally sourced, Chef curated plates. We are not your traditional eatery, "Our simple, rustic dishes are meant to be shared and served right away, rather than as timed courses for each person. Embrace a relaxed, social dining experi
At The Turntable , we believe that food is meant to be shared and enjoyed with others. Artistically driven, locally sourced, Chef curated plates. We are not your traditional eatery, "Our simple, rustic dishes are meant to be shared and served right away, rather than as timed courses for each person. Embrace a relaxed, social dining experience by ordering 'for the table'—as much or as little as you wish. We hope you enjoy this free-flowing approach to eating as much as we do!"
Our menu is a celebration of Ohio’s rich culinary landscape, infused with flavors from beyond. We take pride in sourcing the finest local ingredients, bringing fresh and bold, vibrant tastes straight to your table."
Much like our culinary dishes we have an ever changing selection of wines, sakes, cocktails and beer. Our knowledgeable staff can help you find the perfect pairing for your meal.
Taking inspiration from the post-World War II listening lounges in Japan, the Turntable features a Hi-Fi sound system that can be heard playing everything from Ahmad Jamal to ZZ Top.
We are a proud locally owned and operated business. Rob grew up in Sycamore, Ohio and graduated from Mohawk High School. After High School, Rob attended Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute obtaining The Grand Diplome and graduating with Summa Cum Laude honors. Rob brings over 20 years experience in the Food, Beverage and Distribution indust
We are a proud locally owned and operated business. Rob grew up in Sycamore, Ohio and graduated from Mohawk High School. After High School, Rob attended Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute obtaining The Grand Diplome and graduating with Summa Cum Laude honors. Rob brings over 20 years experience in the Food, Beverage and Distribution industry to The Turntable. Rob and his wife Brittany live in Downtown Tiffin with their dog Lola. We hope to see you in the near future.
1/2lb Burger Blend/Pimento Cheese/Spicy Pickles/Turntable Sauce/Siracha BBQ/Kaiser-MED RARE
Clay Hill Farms Root Vegetables/Beets/Heavy Cream/Parmesan Cheese/Potato Gnocchi/Duck Fat
AAA Grade Sushi Tuna/Ponzu Citrus Sauce/Sea Salt/Pickled Ginger
Pistachio Pesto/Italian Cured Meats/Goat Cheese/Italian Seasoning/Parmesan Cheese/Italian Flatbread
6oz Beef Tenderloin/Korean Bulgogi BBQ/Asian Five Spice-Tenderloin Seared Rare/Spicy
Thai Noodles/Braised Pork/Seasonal & Asian Vegetables/Poached Egg/Pickled Egg/Shaved Carrots/Siracha Mayo/French Baguette Slices
10oz Bone in Duroc Pork Chop/Dry Rub/BBQ/Kimchi-MED
Clay Hill Winter Mix/Goddess Green Micros/Seasonal Vegetables/Parmesan/IGoat Cheese/Infinity Vinaigrette
Changes Weekly, please ask your server for this weeks selection
**Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodbourne illness.**
Reservations are not required but recommended due to our small footprint. We can fill up very fast on Friday and Saturdays.
We Do Not take reservations through our website, message service or FB message. Please call the restaurant 419-455-1056 Wednesday-Friday between the hours of 1pm to 4pm in order to make a reservation. We do accept walk ins if an open table is available. If you use the google assistant to make a reservation please make sure you get a confirmation back from them. Once again the best way to assure your reservation is to Old School call us and speak to a human.
Absolutely not. Gentleman may not wear tank tops, sleeveless shirts and any Pittsburgh Steelers gear. Ok we are joking on that one. Go Browns!! That is the only restriction. Dress to your comfort level, whether stopping by after work, with your family, baseball game or the farm.
Our kitchen is very small and the flavors of our dishes are meant to be enjoyed together. We kindly ask that no substitutions be made when ordering dishes. Please let our staff know if you or anyone in your party has a food allergy when making reservations or before time of service.
Yes, well behaved children are always welcome at the Turntable, however unattended children will be ground into hamburger.
Question? Contact us via the link below.
116 South Washington Street, Tiffin, Ohio 44883, United States
Reservations Are Taken by Phone Wednesday-Friday from 1-4pm by calling 419-455-1056. Google Reservations can be made but please be sure that you did receive a reservation confirmation before coming in.
Today
Closed
Last dinner seating is at 8:45 on Friday and Saturdays. Major Holidays we are closed to spend time with family and friends.
Treat your family and friends to a culinary adventure with our The Turntable gift cards. The perfect present for any foodie!
