Reservations are not required but recommended due to our small footprint. We can fill up very fast on Friday and Saturdays.

We Do Not take reservations through our website, message service or FB message. Please call the restaurant 419-455-1056 Wednesday-Friday between the hours of 1pm to 4pm in order to make a reservation. We do accept walk ins if an open table is available. If you use the google assistant to make a reservation please make sure you get a confirmation back from them. Once again the best way to assure your reservation is to Old School call us and speak to a human.